Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) versus Star Bulk Carriers (OTCMKTS:SBLK) Critical Survey

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB 0.94% 0.68% 0.34% Star Bulk Carriers -1.97% 1.54% 0.75%

Risk & Volatility

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grupo TMM SAB and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.75%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Star Bulk Carriers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $76.74 million 0.34 $990,000.00 N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $821.36 million 0.91 -$16.20 million $0.26 31.27

Grupo TMM SAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Bulk Carriers.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Grupo TMM SAB on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

