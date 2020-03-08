Guardian Capital Group Limited Acquires 81,400 Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Stock

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,116,400.

GCG opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.99 million and a PE ratio of 27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. Guardian Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$22.90 and a 1 year high of C$28.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.48.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

