Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CEO Sells $1,855,600.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,445,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,029,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

