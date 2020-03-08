Head-To-Head Analysis: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) vs. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 410.44 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -6.12 Dyadic International $1.29 million 112.64 -$7.70 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -50.38% -40.82% Dyadic International -469.88% -22.89% -22.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orchard Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 144.63%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.08%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

