Head to Head Comparison: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of M&T Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and Ally Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.94 billion 2.35 $1.93 billion $13.75 9.10 Ally Financial $6.39 billion 1.42 $1.72 billion $3.72 6.53

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Ally Financial. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 27.79% 13.37% 1.59% Ally Financial 26.82% 10.35% 0.81%

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for M&T Bank and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 11 3 0 2.13 Ally Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64

M&T Bank presently has a consensus target price of $171.62, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.64%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Volatility and Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Ally Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; demand, savings; and time accounts; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 750 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment provides consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment offers senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. It primarily focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also provides commercial banking products and services. In addition, it offers digital securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

