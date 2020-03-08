Head to Head Contrast: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and SVMK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $544.52 million 4.51 -$130.57 million N/A N/A SVMK $307.42 million 7.41 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -29.79

SVMK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and SVMK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 SVMK 0 1 5 0 2.83

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 24.67%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Given SVMK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVMK is more favorable than DouYu International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International N/A N/A N/A SVMK -24.02% -26.31% -9.71%

Summary

SVMK beats DouYu International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

