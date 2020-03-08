Head-To-Head Survey: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 27.05% 33.38% 17.96% Cirrus Logic 12.52% 15.06% 11.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.06 billion 6.50 $889.75 million $3.48 22.95 Cirrus Logic $1.19 billion 3.39 $89.99 million $2.05 33.47

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Xilinx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xilinx and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 12 7 0 2.30 Cirrus Logic 1 4 4 0 2.33

Xilinx currently has a consensus price target of $108.28, indicating a potential upside of 35.58%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $77.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Xilinx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xilinx beats Cirrus Logic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

