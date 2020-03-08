Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Head to Head Survey

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthequity and BSQUARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $287.24 million 15.51 $73.90 million $0.95 66.15 BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.27 -$9.18 million N/A N/A

Healthequity has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Healthequity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Healthequity has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 13.03% 11.31% 7.22% BSQUARE -15.49% -56.87% -27.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthequity and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 1 10 1 3.00 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthequity presently has a consensus target price of $81.18, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Healthequity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthequity is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Summary

Healthequity beats BSQUARE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

