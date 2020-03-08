Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €79.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.37 ($101.59).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

