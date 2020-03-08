Hersha Hospitality Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of HT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,856 shares of company stock worth $680,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

