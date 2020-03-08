Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Home Depot worth $203,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

Shares of HD opened at $228.51 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

