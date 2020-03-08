Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $107,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

HON opened at $164.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.