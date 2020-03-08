Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to an add rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 675 ($8.88).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 619.25 ($8.15).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 618 ($8.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 693.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.78. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 22,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £144,654.47 ($190,284.75). Also, insider Louise Fowler bought 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £2,998.60 ($3,944.49).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

