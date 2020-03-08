Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

INDB has been the topic of several other reports. G.Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 704.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

