Independent Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €26.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.19 ($32.78).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €22.19 ($25.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.87. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

