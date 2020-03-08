Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.94.

NYSE:IR opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after buying an additional 1,208,968 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after buying an additional 1,126,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

