Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CFO Sells 16,542 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.