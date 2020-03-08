Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CFO Sells 86,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $3,467,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 456,342 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

