Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $6,240,750.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE INSP opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.83. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

