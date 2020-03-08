Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 66,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,306,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60.

On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,578,710.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,540,140.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,584,695.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00.

PINS opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.71. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinterest to in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

