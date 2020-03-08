Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of Intel worth $774,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

