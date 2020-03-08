International Seaways Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

International Seaways stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Seaways by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

