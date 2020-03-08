INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.