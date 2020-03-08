inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

inTEST stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. inTEST has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.50.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.