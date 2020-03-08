Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,512,000 after buying an additional 1,700,808 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,178,000 after buying an additional 1,755,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,562 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

