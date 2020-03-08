Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $181.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $159.64 and a 52 week high of $212.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46.

