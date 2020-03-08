Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Cut by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $33,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.89 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

