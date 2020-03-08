IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 28.64% and a negative net margin of 165.64%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.