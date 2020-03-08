iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.53% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

