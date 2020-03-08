iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.