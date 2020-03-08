iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $147,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $298.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

