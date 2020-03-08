iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $67,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,999,000 after buying an additional 298,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.