iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $124.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

