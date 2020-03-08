iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

