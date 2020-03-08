iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Position Trimmed by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

