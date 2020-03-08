iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 211,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $831,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

