J.Jill Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.22 million.

JILL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in J.Jill by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 1,857.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 194,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.