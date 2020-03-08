James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.49. James River Group has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

