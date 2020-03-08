JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

