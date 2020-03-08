Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €124.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CON. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €126.59 ($147.20).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion and a PE ratio of -79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.25 and a 200-day moving average of €115.10. Continental has a one year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.