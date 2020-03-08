Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glanbia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.28. Glanbia has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $107.19.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.