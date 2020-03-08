Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHP. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. BHP Group has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

