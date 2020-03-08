Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSUGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $1.0141 dividend. This is an increase from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s payout ratio is presently 96.60%.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.