JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.20 ($124.65).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.51.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.