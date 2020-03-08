JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €119.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €126.59 ($147.20).

Get Continental alerts:

Continental stock opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €106.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a PE ratio of -79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Continental has a one year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.