JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €82.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.37 ($101.59).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.24. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.