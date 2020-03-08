JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.