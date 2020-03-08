Kelt Exploration (KEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.65. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

KEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

