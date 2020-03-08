KeyCorp Comments on ABM Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

ABM has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

NYSE:ABM opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

