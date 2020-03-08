KeyCorp Comments on Skyworks Solutions Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.66.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.71 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $2,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.